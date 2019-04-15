Red Sox To Host ‘Game Of Thrones’ Night At Fenway Park On This April Date

Winter is coming back to Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox will host a “Game of Thrones” night April 22 at Fenway Park in celebration of the eighth and final season of the hit HBO series. Fans will have the chance to sit on the Iron Throne and take pictures on a first-come, first-served basis between 5 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. ET prior to the Red Sox versus Detroit Tigers game.

Those who purchase “Game of Thrones” Night ticket packages also will receive a Game of Thrones Red Sox ‘Bend The Knee’ t-shirt.

Season Eight of “Game of Thrones” premiered Sunday night, ending fans’ years-long wait for the return of one of the most popular television shows in history.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images