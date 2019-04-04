Here’s Where Dustin Pedroia Ranks Among Best Second Basemen This Decade

Dustin Pedroia has played just 108 games since 2016, but the second baseman still is one of the best to play the position for the Boston Red Sox.

And according to MLB.com’s Will Leitch, Pedroia still is one of the best second basemen in baseball over the past decade.

Pedroia ranked in fourth in the top 10-second baseman so far this decade, finishing behind Robinson Cano, Jose Altuve and Ian Kinsler. Pedroia beat out Ben Zobrist, Jason Kipnis, Chase Utley, Brandon Phillips, Neil Walker and Daniel Murphy.

Here’s Leitch’s reasoning:

“He hasn’t appeared in a game yet this year and he has only played 108 games since 2016, but don’t let that distract you from just how good Pedroia has been this decade. (Even though his AL MVP Award-winning season came in the previous decade.) He has the second-highest OBP among the position and third-highest batting average and, oh yeah, those two World Series titles (for a total of three, of course) are handy as well. Pedroia might not be Laser Show anymore, but once he’s healthy, there’s still plenty of life left in that bat.”

Pedroia is nearing a return from knee surgery that held him out for just about all of 2018. And while he is far from the same player that took the American League MVP Award in 2008, he can still be an effective piece for the Red Sox as they try to defend their World Series crown.

The 35-year-old is batting exactly .300 over 13 seasons, and has 1,803 hits with 140 home runs and 724 RBIs.

While his best days might be behind, Red Sox fans would love nothing more than to see a healthy Pedroia back out on the field contributing in any fashion.

