Here’s Who Helped Eduardo Rodriguez With ‘Nasty’ Breaking Ball Grip

Dustin Pedroia still is helping his teammates despite being on the injured list.

The Red Sox second baseman, who’s currently on the 10-day injured list, may be the unlikely source behind Eduardo Rodriguez’s breaking ball. We know Pedro Martinez helped tweak the southpaw’s mechanics, and he turned in his third straight strong start in Boston’s 11-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Rodriguez used his breaking ball frequently in the win, which likely could be because of the new grip his teammate taught him.

Rodriguez said he was sitting in the dugout the other day with Pedroia. Pedroia asked, ‘Want to know how to throw a nasty breaking ball?’ Showed him a different grip. Rodriguez started throwing it two days ago, loved it, used it heavily tonight. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) April 25, 2019

Who knows, maybe Pedroia will have a career as a pitching coach once he decides to hang up his cleats.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images