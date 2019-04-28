How 2019 Patriots’ 90-Man Roster Stacks Up After Adding 19 Rookies

Let’s do some roster math.

The New England Patriots entered the 2019 NFL Draft with 70 players on their active roster. They also have wide receiver Josh Gordon, who’s suspended, signed but on a reserve list. The Patriots drafted 10 players and reportedly signed nine more undrafted free agents. NFL teams are permitted 90 players, but fullback Jakob Johnson doesn’t count against that limit, because he’s part of the international gateway program.

So, 70 – 1 + 10 + 9 = 88.

The Patriots have two remaining open roster spots. Here’s a first look at the Patriots’ current roster post-rookie additions.

Italics indicates rookie.

QUARTERBACK (4)

Tom Brady

Brian Hoyer

Jarrett Stidham

Danny Etling

It will be curious to see how long the Patriots carry Etling on their roster. We’re guessing they’ll let him stick around through organized team activities. He could be gone before or after Brady returns for minicamp. There isn’t a major need for four quarterbacks in training camp, and Stidham, a fourth-round pick, can use all of the reps he can get. Barring injury, Etling won’t be on the team come September.

RUNNING BACK (5)

Sony Michel

James White

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

Brandon Bolden ST

The Patriots could weather an injury to this deep group. The Patriots carried five running backs in 2017 and for half of the 2011 and 2016 seasons.

FULLBACK (2)

James Develin

Jakob Johnson

Johnson will likely be on the Patriots’ practice squad this season. He can take up an additional 11th spot.

WIDE RECEIVER (13)

Julian Edelman

Josh Gordon (suspended)

Demaryius Thomas

Phillip Dorsett

N’Keal Harry

Bruce Ellington

Maurice Harris

Braxton Berrios

Damoun Patterson

Jakobi Meyers UDFA

Xavier Ubosi UDFA

Ryan Davis UDFA

Matthew Slater ST

Thomas could begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, and there’s no indication when Gordon’s suspension will be over. Ellington, Harris, Berrios, Patterson, Meyers, Ubosi and Davis could be competing for one or two spots to start the season.

All three undrafted free agents will be fun to watch in camp. Meyers is quicker than fast and a big slot. Ubosi didn’t test well, but he was an excellent deep threat at UAB. Davis is a slot receiver.

It wouldn’t hurt to add another proven veteran player to this group. In an ideal world, first-round pick Harry starts the season as the Patriots No. 2 target in the passing attack.

TIGHT END (6)

Matt LaCosse

Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Jacob Hollister

Stephen Anderson

Ryan Izzo

Andrew Beck UDFA

The Patriots’ biggest remaining need is a dependable tight end after failing to draft a player at the position. The Patriots likely would have to trade for a veteran tight end to shore up this group. They can get by with LaCosse, Seferian-Jenkins and one of Hollister, Anderson, Izzo or Beck if needed.

OFFENSIVE LINE (18)

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

OL Ted Karras

OT Yodny Cajuste

OL Hjalte Froholdt

OL Brian Schwenke

OL James Ferentz

OT Cole Croston

OT Cedrick Lang

OL Jake Eldrenkamp

OT Ryker Mathews

OT Dan Skipper

OT Tyree St. Louis UDFA

OL Tyler Gauthier UDFA

OL Calvin Anderson UDFA

It’s anyone guess who will be the Patriots’ second reserve offensive tackle between Croston, Lang, Mathews, Skipper and St. Louis. The Patriots would be smart to sign an experienced veteran offensive tackle to compete with Cajuste, a third-round pick, for the top backup spot. If the Patriots need to make room on their roster, we’d start with this bloated group.

EDGE DEFENDERS (7)

Michael Bennett

John Simon

Deatrich Wise

Chase Winovich

Derek Rivers

Keionta Davis

Trent Harris

Rivers, Davis and Harris all will be on the roster bubble this summer in training camp. Winovich, a third-round pick, has starter upside as a rookie.

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE (7)

Lawrence Guy

Mike Pennel

Adam Butler

Byron Cowart

Ufomba Kamalu

Frank Herron

David Parry

Cowart, a fifth-round pick, likely will serve as a hybrid defensive end/defensive tackle. Kamalu also can play both positions.

LINEBACKER (8)

Kyle Van Noy

Dont’a Hightower

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Elandon Roberts

Christian Sam

Calvin Munson

Terez Hall UDFA

Brandon King ST

Munson impressed some folks on the practice squad last season. He could be competing for a roster spot this summer.

CORNERBACK (8)

Stephon Gilmore

JC Jackson

Jason McCourty

Joejuan Williams

Jonathan Jones

Duke Dawson

Keion Crossen

Ken Webster

What a loaded group. Since Williams, a second-round pick, can cover wide receivers and tight ends, he might fit more into a general “defensive back” category.

SAFETY (8)

Devin McCourty

Patrick Chung

Duron Harmon

Obi Melifonwu

Terrence Brooks ST

Nate Ebner ST

A.J. Howard

Malik Gant UDFA

The Patriots could afford to keep a limited amount of safeties this season since Jones, Jason McCourty, Williams and Dawson all could potentially serve as hybrids.

SPECIAL TEAMS (4)

K Stephen Gostkowski

LS Joe Cardona

P Ryan Allen

P Jake Bailey

The battle is on between Allen and Bailey, a fifth-round pick.

