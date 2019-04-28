How 2019 Patriots’ 90-Man Roster Stacks Up After Adding 19 Rookies

Let’s do some roster math.
The New England Patriots entered the 2019 NFL Draft with 70 players on their active roster. They also have wide receiver Josh Gordon, who’s suspended, signed but on a reserve list. The Patriots drafted 10 players and reportedly signed nine more undrafted free agents. NFL teams are permitted 90 players, but fullback Jakob Johnson doesn’t count against that limit, because he’s part of the international gateway program.
So, 70 – 1 + 10 + 9 = 88.
The Patriots have two remaining open roster spots. Here’s a first look at the Patriots’ current roster post-rookie additions.
Italics indicates rookie.
QUARTERBACK (4)
Tom Brady
Brian Hoyer
Jarrett Stidham
Danny Etling
It will be curious to see how long the Patriots carry Etling on their roster. We’re guessing they’ll let him stick around through organized team activities. He could be gone before or after Brady returns for minicamp. There isn’t a major need for four quarterbacks in training camp, and Stidham, a fourth-round pick, can use all of the reps he can get. Barring injury, Etling won’t be on the team come September.
RUNNING BACK (5)
Sony Michel
James White
Rex Burkhead
Damien Harris
Brandon Bolden ST
The Patriots could weather an injury to this deep group. The Patriots carried five running backs in 2017 and for half of the 2011 and 2016 seasons.
FULLBACK (2)
James Develin
Jakob Johnson
Johnson will likely be on the Patriots’ practice squad this season. He can take up an additional 11th spot.
WIDE RECEIVER (13)
Julian Edelman
Josh Gordon (suspended)
Demaryius Thomas
Phillip Dorsett
N’Keal Harry
Bruce Ellington
Maurice Harris
Braxton Berrios
Damoun Patterson
Jakobi Meyers UDFA
Xavier Ubosi UDFA
Ryan Davis UDFA
Matthew Slater ST
Thomas could begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, and there’s no indication when Gordon’s suspension will be over. Ellington, Harris, Berrios, Patterson, Meyers, Ubosi and Davis could be competing for one or two spots to start the season.
All three undrafted free agents will be fun to watch in camp. Meyers is quicker than fast and a big slot. Ubosi didn’t test well, but he was an excellent deep threat at UAB. Davis is a slot receiver.
It wouldn’t hurt to add another proven veteran player to this group. In an ideal world, first-round pick Harry starts the season as the Patriots No. 2 target in the passing attack.
TIGHT END (6)
Matt LaCosse
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Jacob Hollister
Stephen Anderson
Ryan Izzo
Andrew Beck UDFA
The Patriots’ biggest remaining need is a dependable tight end after failing to draft a player at the position. The Patriots likely would have to trade for a veteran tight end to shore up this group. They can get by with LaCosse, Seferian-Jenkins and one of Hollister, Anderson, Izzo or Beck if needed.
OFFENSIVE LINE (18)
LT Isaiah Wynn
LG Joe Thuney
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason
RT Marcus Cannon
OL Ted Karras
OT Yodny Cajuste
OL Hjalte Froholdt
OL Brian Schwenke
OL James Ferentz
OT Cole Croston
OT Cedrick Lang
OL Jake Eldrenkamp
OT Ryker Mathews
OT Dan Skipper
OT Tyree St. Louis UDFA
OL Tyler Gauthier UDFA
OL Calvin Anderson UDFA
It’s anyone guess who will be the Patriots’ second reserve offensive tackle between Croston, Lang, Mathews, Skipper and St. Louis. The Patriots would be smart to sign an experienced veteran offensive tackle to compete with Cajuste, a third-round pick, for the top backup spot. If the Patriots need to make room on their roster, we’d start with this bloated group.
EDGE DEFENDERS (7)
Michael Bennett
John Simon
Deatrich Wise
Chase Winovich
Derek Rivers
Keionta Davis
Trent Harris
Rivers, Davis and Harris all will be on the roster bubble this summer in training camp. Winovich, a third-round pick, has starter upside as a rookie.
INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE (7)
Lawrence Guy
Mike Pennel
Adam Butler
Byron Cowart
Ufomba Kamalu
Frank Herron
David Parry
Cowart, a fifth-round pick, likely will serve as a hybrid defensive end/defensive tackle. Kamalu also can play both positions.
LINEBACKER (8)
Kyle Van Noy
Dont’a Hightower
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Elandon Roberts
Christian Sam
Calvin Munson
Terez Hall UDFA
Brandon King ST
Munson impressed some folks on the practice squad last season. He could be competing for a roster spot this summer.
CORNERBACK (8)
Stephon Gilmore
JC Jackson
Jason McCourty
Joejuan Williams
Jonathan Jones
Duke Dawson
Keion Crossen
Ken Webster
What a loaded group. Since Williams, a second-round pick, can cover wide receivers and tight ends, he might fit more into a general “defensive back” category.
SAFETY (8)
Devin McCourty
Patrick Chung
Duron Harmon
Obi Melifonwu
Terrence Brooks ST
Nate Ebner ST
A.J. Howard
Malik Gant UDFA
The Patriots could afford to keep a limited amount of safeties this season since Jones, Jason McCourty, Williams and Dawson all could potentially serve as hybrids.
SPECIAL TEAMS (4)
K Stephen Gostkowski
LS Joe Cardona
P Ryan Allen
P Jake Bailey
The battle is on between Allen and Bailey, a fifth-round pick.
