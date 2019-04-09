How Blue Jays’ Clay Buchholz Felt While Watching Red Sox Ring Ceremony

Clay Buchholz was in a pretty weird spot Tuesday afternoon.

The longtime Boston Red Sox pitcher was on hand to watch the 2018 World Series champions receive their rings at Fenway Park. But unlike David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez, Pedro Martinez and a slew of other ex-Red Sox, Buchholz wasn’t there as a fan.

No, the 34-year-old right-hander was in the opposing dugout, wearing a Toronto Blue Jays uniform.

Buchholz, currently on the injured list with a sore elbow, signed with the Blue Jays during the offseason. Scheduled to make his Blue Jays debut Saturday, Buchholz joined his new team at Fenway on Tuesday, just in time to watch some of his former teammates receive their championship rings.

Here’s how Buchholz, who captured World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, felt while watching the ceremony:

Buchholz on #RedSox ring ceremony at Fenway: “This is where I grew up. It’s exciting. I know the experience of getting to walk on the field and get a ring. I’ve done it a couple times. It’s a really cool experience. Looking out from the other side makes you want to do it again.” — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) April 9, 2019

Buchholz spent the first 10 seasons of his Major League Baseball career in Boston. He was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2017 season, and wound up with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year.

Unless he comes down with another injury, there’s a decent chance Buchholz will pitch at Fenway sometime this summer. Say what you want about Buchholz, but that would be a pretty cool moment.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images