How Close Are Jets To Catching Patriots? New York Player Gives Brutally Honest Answer

The New York Jets are trying to get their franchise back on track, and they have a model franchise in their own division to look up to.

While the Jets have struggled often, especially recently, the New England Patriots have run through the AFC East. New York, however, has a promising young quarterback in Sam Darnold and just signed star running back Le’Veon Bell. In many senses, things are trending in the right direction for the Jets.

But how close are they to catching the Pats? In the eyes of one New York player, not that close.

Veteran left guard Kelechi Osemele, who was traded to the Jets earlier this offseason, admitted they aren’t that close.

“We’re just getting started,” Osemele told reporters, via The New York Daily News. “I don’t think we’re close at all (to) what they’re doing up there in New England. It’s going to take a lot of work. We’re just putting down the first brick. We’re just laying that foundation. It’s good to be together and work on that. And take it one play at a time, one step at a time and install it.

“But we’re kidding ourselves if we’re saying we’re caught up with New England. That’s why we’re getting these extra camp days in and reporting early. So we can lay that foundation down and catch up.

“Tom (Brady) and Coach (Bill) Belichick up there, they’ve been doing it for a while,” Osemele later added. “It’s no secret that they’ve kind of got it wired down. They’ve been doing it for 19 or so years. … So, it’s always kind of chasing them, especially in this division. … That’s the goal, but at the same time, it’s about us. What can we do to get better every single day?”

Hey, you have to appreciate him being honest. Even so, it’s clear the goal is to dethrone the Pats, as evidenced by new Jets head coach Adam Gase outright admitting as much to his team.

Thumbnail photo via Jan 26, 2018; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Oakland Raiders guard Kelechi Osemele (70) during AFC practice for the 2018 Pro Bowl at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports