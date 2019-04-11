How Colten Brewer Felt As Only Red Sox Player Not To Receive World Series Ring

Colten Brewer has received perhaps the starkest of reminders of his “new-guy” status.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher described to MassLive.com’s Matt Vautour on Wednesday how he felt being the only player on his team not to receive a World Series ring. The Red Sox acquired Brewer on Nov. 20 from the San Diego Padres in a trade, and the rest of his new teammates are holdovers from last season’s World Series-winning group.

The Red Sox distributed World Series rings to their players on Tuesday at Fenway Park prior to their home opener, and the ceremony prompted Brewer to reflect on his recent career move.

“I celebrated for them,” he said. “I was happy for all of those guys. They earned it.

” … It’s weird how everything falls into place. It’s cool to sit next to all these World Series champions and great baseball players. I’m learning from them and their experiences.”

Brewer is just 4.2 innings of relief work into his nascent Red Sox career but he already has bought into the team’s mission for 2019. If the Red Sox succeed, what president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told Brewer in passing Tuesday will come to pass.

“He (Dombrowski) said ‘You’ll get yours next year,’” Brewer said.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images