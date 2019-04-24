How Dustin Pedroia Helped Michael Chavis Retrieve First Career Home Run Ball

Tuesday was a relatively forgettable day at the ballpark for the Boston Red Sox, but it didn’t come without a bright spot.

The Red Sox were swept in their day-night doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Boston nearly mounted a comeback in Game 2, as Michael Chavis’ first career Major League Baseball home run cut Detroit’s lead to 3-2 in the eighth inning. It was a no-doubter from the 23-year-old, who walloped a 441-foot shot to left-center field.

Luckily for Chavis, it wasn’t a strenuous process to get his hands on the meaningful baseball. All he needed was a little assistance from Dustin Pedroia.

“I got (the ball), I need to thank Dustin,” Chavis said, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “Cause apparently he signed a ball, so that whoever found it would give me the ball. And they were very gracious. If they see this, thank you so much, I really appreciate it. It’s not going to happen again so it’s really special.”

We have a feeling Chavis will touch ’em all quite a few times over what’s poised to be a lengthy big league career.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images