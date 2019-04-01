How Important To Celtics’ Success Is Al Horford? Check Out This Wild Stat

Al Horford is important to the Boston Celtics, this much you know.

But the extent of his importance, especially lately, may surprise you.

The Celtics big man doesn’t always light up the box score, but over his career he’s established himself as a solid defender and important facilitator offensively. The 32-year-old also has become more dangerous in the offensive end the last two seasons by stretching out his jump shot, so he now has to be marked regardless of where he is on the floor.

But throughout this season, some lingering knee issues have led to him not playing, and the results have shown.

Check out this stat, dug up by The Athletic’s Jay King.

The Celtics now have a -12.9 net rating since the All-Star break with Al Horford on the bench. That's insane. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 1, 2019

Sheesh.

For those unfamiliar with the statistic, the NBA defines Net Rating as “a team’s point differential per 100 possessions. On player level this statistic is the team’s point differential per 100 possessions while he is on court.”

So in essence, that means the Celtics are getting outscored by about 13 points every 100 possessions Horford isn’t on the floor.

Consistency has eluded the Celtics this season, but they have the talent to make a deep run this postseason should they finally get on track once and for all. In order for that to happen, it’s clear they need a fully healthy Horford playing at his best.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images