How Officiating Could Impact Remainder Of Bruins-Maple Leafs Series

Game 2 of the Boston Bruins’ first-round playoffs series with the Toronto Maple Leafs was extremely physical, with the two teams combining for 83 total hits.

With physical play comes penalties and, of course, the heightened impact of officiating. The referees will need to tip-toe along the thin line of letting them play, while also protecting players in an intense, physical series.

To hear Billy Jaffe’s thoughts on the impact of the officials, check out tonight’s “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.