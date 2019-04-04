How Will Boston’s Bullpen Look Like In October? Rob Bradford Discussed

The Boston Red Sox bullpen has come out of the gate firing on all cylinders.

Boston’s bullpen appeared to be a soft spot for the team entering the season, but currently sports a 2.42 ERA, good for fifth best in Major League Baseball, even without a bonafide closer.

NESN’s Tom Caron caught up with WEEI’s Rob Bradford before the Red Sox’s final game of their four-game set against the Oakland Athletics Thursday to talk about an array of topics, including the current state of the bullpen and what to expect throughout the season moves-wise.

