Hurricanes Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 7 Online

Another night, another Game 7 in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Hockey fans were treated to a pair of thrilling winner-take-all clashes Tuesday night, as the Boston Bruins took down the Toronto Maple Leafs while the San Jose Sharks completed their comeback against the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime.

The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes will finish up their first-round series Wednesday night. The reigning Stanley Cup champions have the luxury of home ice, but these ‘Canes have proved to be a tough out.

Here’s how to watch Hurricanes-Capitals Game 7 online:

When: Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images