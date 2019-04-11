Hurricanes Vs. Capitals: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 Online

The reigning 2018 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals begin their quest for another title in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night.

Washington plays host to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the first round. This is the fifth-straight season in which the Capitals have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carolina, on the other hand, is making its first postseason appearance since the 2008-09 season and enter as one of the hottest teams. The Hurricanes turned their season around once the calendar changed to 2019, going 30-12-2 since Jan. 1, and finished with their second-most wins (46) and points (99) in team history.

Here’s how to watch Hurricanes-Capitals:

When: Thursday, April 11, at 7:30p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports App | USA Network

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images