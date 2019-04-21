Infielder Chris Davis Pitches For Orioles, Actually Records Strikeout

It’s not often you get to see a position player take the mound in the MLB. But that’s just what Baltimore Orioles fans got Saturday evening when infielder Chris Davis was asked to pitch the ninth inning.

After giving up 10 home runs to the Minnesota Twins during Saturday’s game, the Orioles’ bullpen was in desperate need of some relief of their own heading into the final inning of the 15-7 loss. That’s when manager Brandon Hyde asked Davis to give the pitching staff a hand.

And he did, allowing two hits and one earned run on a solo homer to ex-Oriole Jonathan Schoop.

Davis even tossed a 10-pitch strikeout (his final pitch clocking in at 82 mph) for the second out of the inning.

Take a look:

This actually wasn’t Davis’ first time on the mound. In fact, the last time he took the hill was back in May 2012 during a 17-inning marathon against — guess who — the Boston Red Sox. Davis pitched two scoreless innings during that one, giving up two hits and a walk to the Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images