Is Anthony Davis Sending Pelicans Message With Shirt Choice Ahead Of Season Finale?

It’s just about a certainty that Tuesday’s game at Smoothie King Center is the last one Anthony Davis will play as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The star big man has made clear he’d like to be traded somewhere else, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics being among the rumored destinations. Though he is under contract through next season, the Pelicans seem amenable to moving Davis so that he won’t leave for nothing in free agency.

Once Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors concludes, the Pelicans’ season will be over without a trip to the playoffs. And as he entered the arena ahead of the game, Davis may or may not have been sending a message to fans with the shirt he decided to wear.

This is certainly a T-shirt choice by AD after 7 seasons with New Orleans pic.twitter.com/dG8gklAlAw — Mason Ginsberg (@MasonGinsberg) April 9, 2019

Yep, Davis is wearing a shirt with the “That’s All Folks!” mantra from Looney Toons.

If he is trying to send a message with his choice of apparel, suffice to say he’s not being subtle.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images