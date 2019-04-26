Islanders Vs. Hurricanes Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 1 Online

The New York Islanders will play host to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday to kick off Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

The Islanders made their way to the second round by bringing out the broomsticks in round one against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Hurricanes on the other hand, had a difficult time with the Washington Capitals. The Hurricanes bested the Caps in a double-overtime Game 7 thriller Wednesday to advance.

This will be the Hurricanes’ first second-round appearance since the 2008-09 season, when they defeated the Boston Bruins in seven games. The Islanders will be making their first second-round appearance since the 2015-16 season, when they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. This will be the first time the Isles and Canes have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here’s how to watch Islanders-Hurricanes:

Start Time: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images