Stanley Cup Playoffs

Islanders Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 3 Online

by on Sun, Apr 14, 2019 at 10:00AM

Can the Pittsburgh Penguins trim the New York Islanders series lead to one game, or will they fall behind 3-0?

The New York Islanders took a commanding 2-0 lead Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Penguins. This is the Islanders first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance since the 2015-16 season when they fell in the second round to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pittsburgh hasn’t failed to advance past the the first round of the postseason since the 2014-15 season. Last season they fell to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals and won the cup the previous two seasons.

Here’s how to watch Penguins-Islanders:

When: Sunday, April 14, at 12 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: NBCSports

 

