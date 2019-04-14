Islanders Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 3 Online

X (Dailymotion)

Can the Pittsburgh Penguins trim the New York Islanders series lead to one game, or will they fall behind 3-0?

The New York Islanders took a commanding 2-0 lead Friday night with a 3-1 victory over the Penguins. This is the Islanders first Stanley Cup Playoff appearance since the 2015-16 season when they fell in the second round to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Pittsburgh hasn’t failed to advance past the the first round of the postseason since the 2014-15 season. Last season they fell to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals and won the cup the previous two seasons.

Here’s how to watch Penguins-Islanders:

When: Sunday, April 14, at 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBCSports