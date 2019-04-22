J.D. Martinez Joins Historic Red Sox Company Amid On-Base, Hit Streaks

J.D. Martinez is chasing history out of the gate.

The Boston Red Sox slugger joined an elite group of the team’s former players Sunday when he extended his season-opening on-base streak to 22 games. That run is the longest of any Red Sox player since Manny Ramirez reached base safely in the first 23 games of the Red Sox’s 2001 season, according to the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

To say Martinez’s streak puts him in select company would be an understatement.

Most recent #RedSox to reach base safely in each of the team’s first 22 games of the season: JD Martinez (2019)

Manny Ramírez (2001)

Wade Boggs (1983)

George Scott (1966)

Eddie Bressoud (1964)

Ted Williams (1949)

Ted Williams (1948)

Ted Williams (1946) — Jim Passon 🇵🇷 (@PassonJim) April 22, 2019

Martinez is enjoying an 11-game hitting streak. He also has hit safely in 21 of Boston’s first 22 games this season, something just two players in team history have done, according to Justin Long, Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information.

J.D. Martinez is only the 3rd Red Sox player ever to record a hit in at least 20 of the team’s first 21 games (also Eddie Bressoud-1964 & Carl Reynolds-1934). – via @EliasSports Martinez began the season with a 10-game hit streak and owns the AL’s longest active hit streak (10). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 20, 2019

Martinez is one of few Red Sox who in April have managed to match the performance levels they reached last season. And fans probably are unanimous in agreeing with the statement “long may it continue.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images