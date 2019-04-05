J.D. Martinez Returns To Arizona For First Time In Red Sox Uniform

The signing of J.D. Martinez proved to be terrific for the Boston Red Sox, but before he was crushing balls over the Green Monster, he was hitting homers for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Friday night will be Martinez’s first time back at Chase Field since playing for the D-Backs in 2017. He spoke about his time in Arizona on Friday afternoon, saying that the short stint was a “special time” in his career.

To hear more from Martinez about his return to Arizona, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images