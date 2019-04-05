Red Sox Gameday Live

J.D. Martinez Returns To Arizona For First Time In Red Sox Uniform

by on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 6:58PM

The signing of J.D. Martinez proved to be terrific for the Boston Red Sox, but before he was crushing balls over the Green Monster, he was hitting homers for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Friday night will be Martinez’s first time back at Chase Field since playing for the D-Backs in 2017. He spoke about his time in Arizona on Friday afternoon, saying that the short stint was a “special time” in his career.

To hear more from Martinez about his return to Arizona, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Watching NESNgo on an iPhone or iPad?
Enable location settings. Visit NESN.com/NESNgoFAQ to learn how.

Popular Posts

NESN Shows

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties