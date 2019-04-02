J.D. Martinez’s Agent Hints Red Sox Slugger Might Opt Out Of Contract

J.D. Martinez might head to the market sooner, rather than later.

The Boston Red Sox slugger’s agent, Scott Boras, suggested Monday his client might opt out of his existing contract and enter free agency after the 2019 season. Martinez can opt out of his deal following the 2019, 2020 or 2021 seasons, but Boras hinted the double-Silver Slugger Award winner won’t wait long to pursue fresh terms.

“This guy (Martinez) is some kind of hitter,” Boras said at press conference announcing Xander Bogaerts’ contract extension, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “He and (Washington Nationals’ Anthony) Rendon (also a Boras client) are probably going to be the two most focused on offensive players on the market as far as guys who are elite offensive players. Yeah … Not that I think about those things.”

“I discuss the clients individually. Good lawyer stuff. If J.D. wants me to talk with them … I’m usually heading over to Tom’s house to get something free out of him during the season,” said Boras of Red Sox chairman Tom Werner. “That’s strictly up to him. Obviously it’s a relationship that has gone very, very well for everybody. You love it when players play well.”

Martinez hit .330 with 43 home runs, 130 RBIs and a 1.031 OPS in 2018 and finished fourth in AL MVP voting. He’s set to earn $23.75 million per year in 2019 and 2020. His salary then will drop to $19.35 million per year in 2021 and 2022 under terms of his existing deal.

Martinez undoubtedly is aware the most recent offseason’s free-agent market sent the sluggers’ market into the stratosphere, with the likes of Mike Trout agreeing to a 12-year, $430 million contract extension.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told MLB insider Jon Heyman last month he’s “hopeful” Martinez won’t opt out of his contract.

However, as Martinez’s 32nd birthday approaches, he knows his prime is finite, and the money train waits for no player.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images