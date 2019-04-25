J.D. Martinez’s Unique Hitting Approach Comes With Lots Of Preparation

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez is an expert at the dish. He proved that with a stellar season in 2018, but much of that was thanks to the slugger reinventing himself over his career through the science of hitting.

“I have a swing that I taught myself to do,” Martinez said. “I don’t have a natural swing, so I have to stay on top of it.”

To hear more of Martinez’s thoughts on his approach, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch,” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images