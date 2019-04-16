Bruce Cassidy Not Happy With Penalty Kill After 3-2 Game 3 Loss Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins lost a heart breaker Monday night.

Boston fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night in Game 3 in their first-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins now trail Toronto 2-1 in the series.

Toronto was able to capitalize on the power play, scoring two of the their three goals with a man advantage. After the game NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley caught up with Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy to discuss the team’s defeat.

To see what Boston’s head coach had to say, check out the video clip above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images