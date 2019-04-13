NESN Sports Today

Jackie Bradley Jr. Reveals What Was Going Through His Mind During Catch

by on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 11:20PM

Jackie Bradley Jr. wasted no time beginning his case for the 2019 Gold Glove when he made a spectacular catch in the eighth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

The center fielder went airborne before pushing off the wall to end the inning and potentially save a run and keep the Red Sox’s lead in tact.

After the game, Bradley walked reporters through what was going on in his mind before he made the catch. To hear from the outfielder, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

