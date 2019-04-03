Jake DeBrusk (Kind Of) Jokes About What He’s Learned From Brad Marchand

Jake DeBrusk has learned more than a few things from Brad Marchand over the course of their two seasons together with the Boston Bruins.

Marchand’s game certainly is one to take note of, as he’s established himself as one of the NHL’s better two-way players in recent seasons. The veteran winger put himself in exclusive company Tuesday night, as he notched his 100th point of the season in the Bruins’ rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

DeBrusk was asked after the game what he’s learned from Marchand, and the 22-year-old’s initial remark probably won’t come as a surprise to hockey fans.

“I’ve learned some chirps along the way,” DeBrusk said, as seen on NESN’s Bruins postgame coverage. “No, I’m just kidding. Well, not really.”

Jokes aside, it’s clear Marchand has been a role model for DeBrusk through the early stages of his NHL career.

“Any time you have a 100-point producer on your team it’s pretty special,” DeBrusk said. “The things I take away are kind of his off-ice habits actually, to be honest with you. He’s an amazing player on the ice, he sees things that other guys don’t see. But off the ice, his preparation — him and Bergy (Patrice Bergeron). All their years here, they’re pretty similar in that. I think that’s something as young guys you want to be like them and they won a Stanley Cup for a reason. Credit to him, it was a pretty special milestone and it was cool to be a part of.”

We’ll have to wait and see if DeBrusk ever unleashes any of the chirps he learned from Marchand on the ice.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images