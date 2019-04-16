Jake DeBrusk Sets Up David Krejci’s Secord Period Goal Vs. Maple Leafs

David Krejci got the Boston Bruins on the board Monday night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs struck first in the second period, but Boston was able to quickly recover on the back of Krejci just 52 seconds later. Boston forward Jake DeBrusk corralled the puck by the Toronto goal and fired it on net, but was stuffed by Maple Leaf’s goaltender Frederik Anderson. DeBrusk gathered the puck back up and was able to shoot it over to Krejci for the equalizer.

For more on Krejci’s goal, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images