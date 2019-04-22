Jake Peavy Reminisces Red Sox’s 2013 World Series, Championship Parade

Jake Peavy was a late addition to the Boston Red Sox’s 2013 clubhouse, but it was clear from the beginning the veteran right-hander fit right in.

Peavy played a pretty important role solidifying Boston’s starting rotation through the second half of the 2013 season after he was acquired in a trade on July 20 from the Chicago White Sox.

Now retired, Peavy, 37, was back in Boston last week to take in Opening Day at Fenway Park as the Red Sox handed out their 2018 World Series rings. That obviously brought up discussions of 2013 and the impact the Red Sox had on the city following the Boston Marathon Bombings.

To hear Peavy take a trip down memory lane, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” in the video above, presented by HarborOne Mortgage.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images