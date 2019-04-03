Jalen Rose Advises Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant To Remain With Current Teams

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

That seems to be Jalen Rose’s mindset when it comes to a pair of NBA superstars who are set to become free agents this offseason. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant both have dealt with heaps of frustration with their respective teams this season, which has helped spark rumors that the two will seek new homes in the offseason and potentially team up.

But if you ask Rose, Irving and Durant should stay put.

“Here’s the thing: I don’t want to be the person that says all things aren’t great where they are and they shouldn’t stay,” Rose said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Jalen & Jacoby.” “Because if I was those guys, if I was Kyrie, whatever I gotta do to stay in Boston, I make it work. If I was KD, whatever’s happening in Golden State landed me two Finals MVPs and two championships. I would stay.”

Both Irving and Durant would be hard-pressed to find better situations than they’re already in. The Celtics are poised for sustained success with their high-end young talent and bevy of future assets, while the Warriors have a great chance to continue running roughshod through the league, especially if Klay Thompson re-signs this summer.

Durant twice has re-upped with Golden State in the past, and Irving previously has expressed interest in remaining with Boston long term. So even though there’s growing chatter about the duo joining forces with the New York Knicks, they very well might be on the same page as Rose when it comes to their impending free agency decisions.

