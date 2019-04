Jaroslav Halak came up big multiple times Thursday night.

The Bruins goalie turned away all 26 shots he faced in Boston’s 3-0 win over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, but made a particularly timely stop on Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno to keep the Wild off the board and preserve the B’s 1-0 lead at the time.

To see the Halak’s stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images