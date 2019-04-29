Jarrett Stidham’s College Coach: Patriots Pick ‘Steal’ Of 2019 NFL Draft

Jarrett Stidham will enjoy a surprising amount of success in the NFL if he meets his college-football coach’s expectations.

Gus Malzahn, Auburn University’s head coach, dubbed the former Tigers quarterback as the “steal” of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday after the New England Patriots selected his former player with one of their fourth-round picks. Malzahn used Twitter to talk up Stidham’s pro-football prospects.

Many projected Stidham to be a future first-round pick after his stellar 2017 season, but he regressed in 2018, causing his draft stock to plummet.

The Patriots nabbed Stidham with the 133rd overall selection, and he’ll probably begin his NFL career fourth on New England’s depth chart, behind Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and Danny Etling.

However, if Stidham proves to be as good as Malzahn believes he’ll be, the Patriots should reap the rewards for years to come.

