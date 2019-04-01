Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Forward Out Against Heat With Back Spasms

BOSTON — At least for Monday, the Boston Celtics will be without one of their most important bench players.

Third-year forward Jaylen Brown is dealing with back spasms, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said ahead of Boston’s tilt against the Miami Heat at TD Garden.

“Jaylen has back spasms, he’s out,” Stevens said. “Right before shootaround, literally bent over and just for whatever reason got his back. It’s not a long-term thing, he should be fine in the next couple of days. But yeah, he’s out.”

After a slow start to the season, Brown has been a solid contributor as one of the first players off the bench. He’s averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Stevens also noted that Al Horford will be good to go for Monday’s game. The big man was listed as probable with left knee soreness on the team’s injury report.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports