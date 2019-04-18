Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving Proud Of Celtics’ Resiliency In Game 2 Win Vs. Pacers

With their 99-91 Game 2 win over the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on Wednesday, the Boston Celtics now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. It wasn’t an easy win though, with the C’s making a late-game comeback to earn themselves the victory.

After the game, Jaylen Brown praised the resiliency of the team during some of the tougher moments of the match, and hopes Boston can “keep it up.” Kyrie Irving echoed those comments, saying it felt good to be out there in his first postseason game since knee surgery.

For more from the two on the Celtics’ victory, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.