Jayson Tatum Injury: Celtics’ Forward Leaves Game Vs. Magic

BOSTON — Well, this certainly is one of the last things the Boston Celtics needed before the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum exited Sunday’s tilt against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden after coming up limp and heading down to the locker room early in the first quarter.

The Celtics announced that Tatum would not return to the game, noting the forward suffered a left shin contusion.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum (left shin contusion) will not return tonight. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 7, 2019

This more than likely is a precautionary move for the C’s, who have clinched the fourth seed in the NBA playoffs and are playing out their last two games of the regular season.

