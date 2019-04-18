Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Keeps Huge Picture Of Playoff Dunk On LeBron James At Home

by on Thu, Apr 18, 2019 at 12:19PM

Jayson Tatum will struggle to forget one the finest moments of his NBA career.

The Boston Celtics forward revealed Tuesday he keeps a big photo of his monster dunk on LeBron James at his house. Tatum posterized his childhood idol in the fourth quarter of Game 7 in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, with the then-rookie announcing himself to the basketball world as a looming force.

“I’ve got a big-a– picture of it in my house,” Tatum said Tuesday after the Celtics’ practice, per The New York Times’ Sopan Deb.

Tatum’s famous dunk earned him plaudits from James and the rest of the basketball community, but the Cavaliers ultimately won the game and that year’s series against the Celtics.

Nevertheless, Tatum now has a keepsake — of unconfirmed size — to remind him forever of the moment he came of age in the NBA.

