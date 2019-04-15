Jazz Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets meet in round one of the NBA Playoffs in a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference Semifinals.
The No. 4 seed Rockets will look to ride James Harden and their high scoring offense, while the No. 5 seed Jazz thrive off of their stout defensive play.
The Rockets finished the regular season at 53-29, compared to the Jazz’s 50-32 record. The two teams kick off their series at Toyota Center in Houston Sunday night.
Here’s how to watch Jazz-Rockets Game 1:
Start Time: Sunday, April 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images
