Jazz Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets meet in round one of the NBA Playoffs in a rematch of the 2018 Western Conference Semifinals.

The No. 4 seed Rockets will look to ride James Harden and their high scoring offense, while the No. 5 seed Jazz thrive off of their stout defensive play.

The Rockets finished the regular season at 53-29, compared to the Jazz’s 50-32 record. The two teams kick off their series at Toyota Center in Houston Sunday night.

Here’s how to watch Jazz-Rockets Game 1:

Start Time: Sunday, April 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

