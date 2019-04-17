Jazz Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

The Houston Rockets made a statement in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz won 13 of their last 16 games to close out the regular season, but the Rockets brought them back down to Earth to the tune of a 32-point victory at Toyota Center.

Utah will look to avoid going down in a 2-0 series hole Wednesday night when the two sides meet for Game 2.

Here’s how to watch Jazz vs. Rockets Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images