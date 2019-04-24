Jazz Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Online

The Houston Rockets have a golden opportunity Wednesday night to punch their ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Rockets hold a 3-1 series lead over the Utah Jazz heading into Game 5 at Toyota Center. The Jazz managed to stave off elimination in Monday’s Game 4, but they’ll be hard-pressed to keep their season alive against James Harden and Co. on the road.

Here’s how to watch Jazz-Rockets Game 5 online:

When: Wednesday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images