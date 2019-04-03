Jeremy Roenick Praises Bruins’ Brad Marchand, Still Throws Subtle Shade

There aren’t many people around the NHL who have nice things to say about Brad Marchand, but Jeremy Roenick isn’t afraid to speak the truth about the Boston Bruins winger.

Marchand made history Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, becoming the first Bruin since Joe Thornton in the 2002-03 campaign to score 100 points in a season. Marchand’s goal and assist helped fuel Boston’s 6-2 victory, which gave the Bruins home-ice advantage in their upcoming first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After Marchand reached the 100-point milestone, NHL great Jeremy Roenick took to Twitter to show love for the Bruins star. The did include just a touch of shade, however.

Take a look:

Congrats to @Bmarch63 on reaching 100 points. No matter what anyone says, this guy is awesome for the @NHL. Love him or hate him, no one can deny his skill and passion. I would’ve loved to be his teammate! Congrats Brad! #TheLicker — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) April 3, 2019

Roenick, of course, is referring to Marchand’s controversial licking antics during last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

If you’ve followed the Bruins closely this season, you know Marchand has smoothed out some of the rougher edges of his game. Sure, part of that can be attributed to Marchand being “too tired” to be an agitator, but the 30-year-old also has made a concerted effort toward becoming a true leader.

Marchand and the Bruins have two games remaining before the start of the postseason. They’ll return to the ice Thursday night when they visit the Minnesota Wild.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images