Jersey Shore Legend Pauly D Instagrams Photo With ‘Homie’ Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving apparently is tight with the dopest, tannest DJ of them all.

We’re talking, of course, about Paul DelVecchio Jr., otherwise known as DJ Pauly D.

The Jersey Shore legend had a gig in Boston on Monday night, just hours after he was seen courtside at TD Garden watching Irving and the Celtics beat the Miami Heat. And, according to the Boston Herald, Irving, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier attended the show, which was held at The Grand in Boston’s Seaport district.

That brings us to this photo:

Nice.

Hard to tell with all that sick bling, but it kinda looks like Pauly is a Boston Red Sox fan. The 38-year-old is from Providence, R.I., so it would make sense.

As for Irving, the Boston Celtics guard is putting the finishing touches on one of the most tumultuous Celtics regular seasons in recent memory. Perhaps he and his teammates will flip the switch and turn the playoffs into a real banger.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports