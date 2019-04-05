Jets Reveal New Uniforms, And The Internet Obviously Had Strong Reaction

When it came to uniforms, the New York Jets had a clean, classic look that was considered among the sharper kits in all of the NFL.

For better or worse, that changed Thursday night when Gang Green unveiled a new(ish) logo and a whole new set of uniforms.

The Jets dropped “Gotham green” on the sports world at a hullabaloo Thursday night, going with a slightly lighter shade of green while also incorporating a new black alternate jersey.

Worth noting: The Jets said they’d wear the black set no more than three times per season.

The feedback was, um, well it probably wasn’t what the Jets were hoping. The new look was met with some positivity, but the majority seems to be a (green) thumbs down for the duds.

The new Jets uniforms are awful, they look like a D3 team. The ones they’ve been wearing were perfectly fine, some of the best in the league by far. — Ian Edward Nielson (@ianenielson) April 5, 2019

Only the Jets can find a way to embarrassingly lose in early April. You usually have to wait AT LEAST until the draft for that. Those uniforms are HORRIBLE! 😂😂😂 — DolFANS Rhode Island (@DolfansRI) April 5, 2019

The NY Jets uniforms are absolutely horrible — Charged (@ChargedUpAlways) April 5, 2019

The Jets new uniforms are, fittingly, horrible. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) April 5, 2019

The Jets’ new uniforms also allowed everyone on Twitter to make the same exact joke.

The Jets uniforms look like something you create on Madden — O (@sonofthe202) April 5, 2019

Those new jets jerseys look like from madden’s create a new uniform setting when making a new team #NFL #NYJETS #ESPN pic.twitter.com/U1RijFOZnK — Brett Gilreath (@BrettGilreath94) April 5, 2019

Uniforms look dumb and cheap like the basic ones from madden create a team. Just a ploy to sell merch. Instead of uniforms let’s go get an O-line to protect Sam and create holes for Lev. End of the day, same old Jets. — MJ (@realMJC23) April 5, 2019

Can someone pls explain why these Jets uniforms seem like they were created using Madden? Is it because they are too generic? — Ryan Young (@RYoungNY) April 5, 2019

The new Jets uniforms look like something you’d lazily make in Build-a-team in Madden — David Ferris (@ferriswheel388) April 5, 2019

The Jets actually used the template from Madden 06 to create their new uniforms — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) April 5, 2019

Jets uniforms are straight out of the awful Madden create a team templates. — Cintronz (@Cintronz) April 5, 2019

You get the picture. The bright side for the Jets, though? No one is really talking about how they haven’t won more than five games in three seasons or haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, so that’s kind of good.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@NYJets