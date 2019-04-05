Jets Reveal New Uniforms, And The Internet Obviously Had Strong Reaction

When it came to uniforms, the New York Jets had a clean, classic look that was considered among the sharper kits in all of the NFL.
For better or worse, that changed Thursday night when Gang Green unveiled a new(ish) logo and a whole new set of uniforms.
The Jets dropped “Gotham green” on the sports world at a hullabaloo Thursday night, going with a slightly lighter shade of green while also incorporating a new black alternate jersey.
Worth noting: The Jets said they’d wear the black set no more than three times per season.
The feedback was, um, well it probably wasn’t what the Jets were hoping. The new look was met with some positivity, but the majority seems to be a (green) thumbs down for the duds.
The Jets’ new uniforms also allowed everyone on Twitter to make the same exact joke.
You get the picture. The bright side for the Jets, though? No one is really talking about how they haven’t won more than five games in three seasons or haven’t made the playoffs since 2010, so that’s kind of good.
