Jets ‘Sign’ Arya Stark In Completely Misguided ‘Game Of Thrones’ Tweet

Sunday was not the night to be on social media if you are not a fan of “Game of Thrones,” or are looking to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of the HBO fantasy epic sent the internet ablaze, with the memes and jokes crossing over into the sports Twitter world.

Here’s where you stop reading if you don’t like spoilers.

The New York Jets thought they would jump in on the fun from Sunday night’s epic battle, which resulted in Arya Stark sticking a Valyrian steel blade through the Night King and (seemingly) ending the war against the army of the dead.

So, the Jets tweeted this hilarious joke on Monday.

We've signed undrafted free agent Arya Stark. Welcome to New York, Arya! 🛫#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/CsCtmm8XNB — #TakeFlight (@nyjets) April 29, 2019

Oh man, now that is funny.

But we have a couple of questions.

First of all, who does Arya fight for? The North. And in our universe (the real one, without dragons, wights and White Walkers), who is “The King in the North?”

Thomas Edward Patrick of House Brady, the Second of His Name, The GOAT, King of the Touchdowns, the Passes and First Downs, King of the AFC, Khal of the Great Grass Field, Defender of the Division, King Regent of the Six States, Mover of Chains and the Father of Lombardis. #GoTS8 pic.twitter.com/C3XC8UvZ7j — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 14, 2019

Nice try, Jets, but it seems you just welcomed the North’s most lethal assassin through your front gates. We expect the Little Finger treatment to be dealt out any moment now. The North remembers.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images