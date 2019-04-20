Jets Vs. Blues Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 6 Online

Can the Winnipeg Jets extend its series against the St. Louis Blues?

The Jets and Blues hit the ice Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET in St. Louis with Winnipeg’s season on the line. St. Louis won the first two games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round matchup, Winnipeg rebounded and took Games 3 and 4 and the Blues came back to take Game 5 putting themselves one win away from the second round.

The winner of this series will take on the winner of the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars’ series in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here’s how to watch Jets-Blues:

When: Saturday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBCSports

Thumbnail photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports Images