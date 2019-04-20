Jimmy Butler, Jared Dudley Ejected For Melee During 76ers-Nets Game 4

Things have been feisty lately between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, who have been battling it out in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

But tempers began to boil over in the third quarter of Game 4 at the Barclay’s Center on Saturday.

It all started under the 76ers’ net when Joel Embiid served up a hard foul on Jarret Allen by the rim, sparking the fracas. Jared Dudley quickly approached Embiid and began shoving him, leading Jimmy Butler to jump into the scuffle.

But it was a scrape between Dudley and Ben Simmons that sent the brawl into the stands.

Butler and Dudley were subsequently ejected from the game for their roles in the melee.

Here’s how it all played out live:

It's a full blown fight at Barclays Center. Tensions have reached peak. pic.twitter.com/U9RAd3987U — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 20, 2019

Now check out this angle, which shows Dudley try to take on just about every Sixer he could.

Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler ejected for the melee; Embiid gets a Flagrant 1 pic.twitter.com/OllMftoI9W — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

Joel Embiid received a flagrant 1 for the incident, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images