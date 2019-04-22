Jimmy Butler, Jared Dudley Fined For Saturday’s Third Quarter Fracas

Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley have both been fined for their roles in the third quarter melee during Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.
Dudley was fined $25,000 for “escalating” the incident by shoving Joel Embiid into the stands, according to a statement released by the NBA. Butler was fined $15,000 for further escalating the situation by shoving Dudley.
Neither player will be suspended as a result.
The two players each received a technical foul for their role in the incident and were both ejected from the game.
Embiid received a flagrant 1, but was not ejected. He wasn’t fined for his role in the incident.
It’s certainly safe to say Game 5 will be a must-watch, with plenty of emotion fueling both sides.
Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images
