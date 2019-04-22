Jimmy Butler, Jared Dudley Fined For Saturday’s Third Quarter Fracas

Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley have both been fined for their roles in the third quarter melee during Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Dudley was fined $25,000 for “escalating” the incident by shoving Joel Embiid into the stands, according to a statement released by the NBA. Butler was fined $15,000 for further escalating the situation by shoving Dudley.

Neither player will be suspended as a result.

The two players each received a technical foul for their role in the incident and were both ejected from the game.

Embiid received a flagrant 1, but was not ejected. He wasn’t fined for his role in the incident.

No additional suspensions for either Jimmy Butler or Jared Dudley after Game 4’s third quarter fracas. Dudley gets a 25k fine, Butler 15k. Both will play in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/vMUxIsxjmY — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 21, 2019

It’s certainly safe to say Game 5 will be a must-watch, with plenty of emotion fueling both sides.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images