Jimmy Butler, Jared Dudley Fined For Saturday’s Third Quarter Fracas

by on Sun, Apr 21, 2019 at 8:02PM

Jimmy Butler and Jared Dudley have both been fined for their roles in the third quarter melee during Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Dudley was fined $25,000 for “escalating” the incident by shoving Joel Embiid into the stands, according to a statement released by the NBA. Butler was fined $15,000 for further escalating the situation by shoving Dudley.

Neither player will be suspended as a result.

The two players each received a technical foul for their role in the incident and were both ejected from the game.

Embiid received a flagrant 1, but was not ejected. He wasn’t fined for his role in the incident.

It’s certainly safe to say Game 5 will be a must-watch, with plenty of emotion fueling both sides.

