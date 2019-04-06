Josh Rosen Rumors: Cardinals Still Not Showing ‘Willingness’ To Trade QB

Multiple teams — including the New England Patriots — reportedly would like to trade for quarterback Josh Rosen.

But, as we stand right now, it doesn’t look like the Arizona Cardinals are interested in dealing the young signal-caller.

Many anticipate the Cardinals will deal the UCLA product, as new head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is set on taking Kyler Murray with the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. But there is a growing belief that Arizona will hold on to Rosen, and the Patriots reportedly are among the teams who don’t expect the Cardinals to reverse course.

And then there’s this report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who says that, “to date,” the Cardinals haven’t engaged in trade talks surrounding Rosen.

Plus, the Cardinals still have not engaged in active trade discussions to date on Josh Rosen. Other teams have asked about him, but to date, the Cardinals have not shown a willingness to trade him. To date…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2019

Obviously, Schefter seems to be indicating that Arizona inevitably will change its mind.

Should Rosen eventually land on the trade market, it makes sense for the Patriots to explore a deal. Sure, Tom Brady still is going strong at age 41, but if Bill Belichick can get Brady’s potential heir at a reduced cost, one would think he would jump at the opportunity.

