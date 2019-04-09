Julian Edelman Has Enticing Offer For Red Sox After Throwing Out First Pitch

Julian Edelman is thinking about becoming the next Deion Sanders.

The New England Patriots wide receiver was one of three Pats to throw out the first pitch prior to Tuesday’s Boston Red Sox home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Edelman’s pitch was fine enough, and he took to Instagram after the game to present the Red Sox with a little offer.

If anything, it’s the Red Sox’s starting rotation could use some help.

He also had another Instagram post in which he revealed his game plan on the pitch.

Finally, he wrapped up the day’s Instagram activity by sharing a photo plenty of New Englanders will like.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Red Sox give him a buzz.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images