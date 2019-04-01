Julian Edelman Not Amused By Tom Brady’s April Fools’ Day Joke

Tom Brady couldn’t help but get in on the April Fool’s Day action, but it doesn’t seem like anyone in New England found his joke particularly funny.

The Patriots quarterback created some social media waves Monday when he debuted his Twitter account. But instead of firing off a prototypical introductory tweet, Brady opted for a downfield bomb that had the Twitterverse buzzing.

Despite Brady’s tweet being a rather obvious gag, it still didn’t get any laughs out of Julian Edelman and the Patriots’ official Twitter account.

Tough to blame them for reacting this way. In fact, even Brady knows he might have gone a little too far.

Was this a bad joke? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Welcome to Twitter, Tom.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images