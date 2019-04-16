Juventus Vs. Ajax Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

No one will doubt Ajax’s giant-killing ability if it manages to defeat Juventus.

The teams will face off Tuesday at Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. They enter the contest tied 1-1 on aggregate goals, but Juventus has a slight advantage thanks to the away goal they scored last week in Amsterdam.

Ajax became the darling of this year’s competition by upsetting three-time defending champion Real Madrid in the Round of 16. However, the youthful Dutch side must find a way to contain Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 24 goals in 21 career Champions League quarterfinal game, including his team’s lone strike in last week’s first leg.

The winner of this quarterfinal will take on either Tottenham or Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals.

Galavision will broadcast Juventus versus Ajax in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, April 16, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images