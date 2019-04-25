Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum Celtics Jerseys Rank Highly Among NBA’s Most Popular

Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum enjoyed All-NBA seasons in at least one category: jersey sales.

The Boston Celtics point guard and small forward rank fourth and 15th, respectively, on the list ofbest-selling, personalized NBA jerseys during the 2018-19 regular season, the NBA announced Thursday, citing data from the league’s online store. Just Lebron James, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo ranked ahead of Irving.

Meanwhile the Celtics were the third-highest selling NBA team in terms of branded merchandise.

👀 the NBA's most popular jersey and team merchandise lists… based on @NBASTORE sales since the beginning of the 2018-19 NBA Regular Season! pic.twitter.com/KxqUCpLfrE — NBA (@NBA) April 25, 2019

Boston might have underwhelmed during the regular season, but its name, logo and star players remained ever-popular. Should the Celtics make a deep playoff run and contend for the NBA championship, Irving, Tatum and the team itself might climb these rankings next season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images