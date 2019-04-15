Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart Trade Heartfelt Messages After Celtics’ Win

Boston Celtics fans are not the only ones missing Marcus Smart. Kyrie Irving is too.

Smart left the C’s final game of the regular season with a partially torn left oblique. He’s set to be sidelined for at least four-to-six weeks, causing him to miss Boston’s first series of the postseason.

After the Celtics’ Game 1 victory over the Indiana Pacers, Irving expressed just how much he’s been missing Smart’s presence.

“Oh man, I miss him so much, from the intangibles he brings to the game offensively and defensively,” Irving said in his postgame interview on TNT. “He just really shapes our team really well, and we all had to pick up for him tonight. This one’s for you, bro. 15 more to go.”

It wasn’t long before Smart took to Twitter to respond.

“Appreciate the love fam,” he tweeted. “Hate not being out there.”

The praise wasn’t just for Kyrie, though. Smart had a message for the whole team.

“As a TEAM we can do anything,” he said.

Appreciate the love fam. Hate not being out there. As a TEAM we can do anything. Let’s get game 2. One a at time. ☘️ https://t.co/oNutEt6hWO — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) April 14, 2019

Clearly, Smart misses the Celtics just as much as Kyrie and the Celtics miss him.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports