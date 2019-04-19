Ex-Cavs Teammate Shares Poetic Story About Kyrie Irving’s Unreal Handles

Kyrie Irving doesn’t wow just basketball fans. Sometimes he leaves his peers speechless too.

Recently retired NBA forward Channing Frye poetically recounted a tale about a time the Boston Celtics point guard twisted him in knots with his impeccable handles. Frye told the story Tuesday night during an NBA Twitter Live session, regaling his audience with an anecdote about a game of one-on-one he and Irving played during their time as Cleveland Cavaliers players.

“I played him 1-on-1… He tore the treads off my ankles.” 😂 –@channingfrye talks facing Kyrie Irving on #NBATwitterLive ➡️ https://t.co/YOz96WlouW pic.twitter.com/P5zqYvoS03 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 18, 2019

“Dude, I played him one-on-one when he was getting back,” Frye said. “It was the most disgusting thing. Listen, he tore the treads off my ankles. He had me spun around like he was churning butter, man. And we were just playing on the elbow. That is unbelievable, what he sees.”

Irving dominated the “best ballhandler” category in a poll of NBA players The Athletic recently conducted, so we have to assume stories like Frye’s are prevalent throughout the league.

Fans in Boston have seen enough of Irving’s handles over the last two seasons to conclude Frye probably wasn’t exaggerating.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images